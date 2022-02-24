 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Allen Paul Croyle, 87 Black Hawk

Kriss Bernard Hammond, 71 Spearfish

Robert J. Jesso, 79 Rapid City

Peter Knutson, 70 Spearfish

Rosemary Ann Maher, 82 Spearfish

Everett R. Nordine, 89 Rapid City

Dallas Chase Quick Bear, 30 Rapid City

Allen Votroubek, 74 Newcastle

Kenneth E. Westphal, 98 Spearfish

Betty Jean Wiley, 94 Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News