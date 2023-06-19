James A. Andersen, 77 Keystone
Arno John Black Thunder, 67 Rapid City
Gerald Gail Goetzinger, 91 Martin
Jonathon Michael Hague, 28 Rapid City
Donald "Don" Hague, 82 Rapid City
Bernadine Hansen, 93 Belle Fourche
Bennie Richard Hatch, 83 Edgemont
Marilyn Holbrook, 86 Belle Fourche
Austin Jewett, 18 Belle Fourche
Theodore "Frog" A. Krogen Spearfish
Phyllis Rebecca Moore, 100 Green Valley, Ariz.
