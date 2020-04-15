Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Helen M. Arterbury, 86 Rapid City

Alicia Bad Heart Bull, 36 Rapid City

Tamara 'Tami' Barker, 52 Sturgis

Patricia Bodensteiner, 90 Fargo, N.D.

Thomas Bommersbach, 92 Rapid City

Eugene 'Gene' Drake, 90 Lafayette, Colo.

Clayton C. Ferguson, 89 Sioux Falls

Tonda Gould, 59 Rapid City

Stephen M. Hughes, 60 Rapid City

Larry Jeffries, 76 Spearfish

Velma Johnson, 100 Ely, Nev.

James W. Larson, 80 Aberdeen

Edgar Naylor, 84 Rapid City

Roger L. Opp, 79 Rapid City

Walter Rathke, 93 Rapid City

Melbert D. Siyo, 78 Rapid City

Christina H. Umfrid, 98 Rapid City

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News