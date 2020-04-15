Helen M. Arterbury, 86 Rapid City
Alicia Bad Heart Bull, 36 Rapid City
Tamara 'Tami' Barker, 52 Sturgis
Patricia Bodensteiner, 90 Fargo, N.D.
Thomas Bommersbach, 92 Rapid City
Eugene 'Gene' Drake, 90 Lafayette, Colo.
Clayton C. Ferguson, 89 Sioux Falls
Tonda Gould, 59 Rapid City
Stephen M. Hughes, 60 Rapid City
Larry Jeffries, 76 Spearfish
Velma Johnson, 100 Ely, Nev.
James W. Larson, 80 Aberdeen
Edgar Naylor, 84 Rapid City
Roger L. Opp, 79 Rapid City
Walter Rathke, 93 Rapid City
Melbert D. Siyo, 78 Rapid City
Christina H. Umfrid, 98 Rapid City
