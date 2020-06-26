Today's obituaries
Gloria J. Crumet, 71 Rapid City

Beverly J. Fisher, 79 Rapid City

William Foley Jr., 78 Bronx, N.Y.

Yonne M. Langseth, 80 Rapid City

August Miller, 93 Rapid City

Arvid Scott, 91 Rapid City

Rosalie E. Simons, 89 Rapid City

Joseph Skye Sr., 35 Swiftbird

William 'Buzz' Waxler, 85 Hot Springs

