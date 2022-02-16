David Banik, 72 Mobridge
Ralph Eugene Lawrence Besler Whitewood
Bobbie Ann Gogain, 74 Rapid City
James Jon Jerred, 61 Rapid City
George Melber, 96 St. Lawrence
Harlan Moos, 55 Philip
Flo Mrnak, 86 Rapid City
Franklin Shobe, 80 Hermosa
Irma Lorraine Stadler, 92 Kimball
Jo Strachan, 87 Rapid City
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.