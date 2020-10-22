 Skip to main content
Benjamin D. Artichoker, 94 Rapid City

John T. Bischof Piedmont

Calvin Buckley, 61 Casper, Wyo.

Rudolph W. Busho, 88 Rapid City

Patrick Crow, 40 Minneapolis

Ferne E. Enstad, 87 Rapid City

Clara E. Heidrich, 90 Belle Fourche

Wilbur Lerew, 93 Miller

Gehardt 'Gay' Overby, 87 Rapid City

Ervene M. Palmier, 77 Sioux Falls

Ok Son Roof, 87 Rapid City

Ronald Terborg, 72 Rapid City

Paul Gene Ward, 82 Pierre

Jenniffer White, 69 Rapid City

