Yvonne Barton, 85 Minneapolis
Carlene Felicia Bush, 54 Rapid City
Irvin 'IJ' Carey, 93 Mitchell
Beverly F. Corder, 82 Rapid City
Ursula F. Frasch, 85 Rapid City
Annetta C. Houghtby, 84 Rapid City
Gene M. Kast, 65 Rapid City
Elvira Kieffer Gillies, 94 Rapid City
Leroy 'Boots' Livermont, 80 Kadoka
Charles Mitts, 73 Sundance, Wyo.
Martha J. Porter, 85 Edgemont
Raymond E. Stucke, 91 Rapid City
Jerry Wheeler, 78 Rapid City
Kathleen A. Wilson, 69 Rapid City
