Gebo Black Bear, 76 Salt Lake City

Linda Bowman, 72 Pierre

Ronald W. Callies, 84 Spearfish

Joaquin 'Chava' Correa, 53 Rapid City

Sandra DuBray, 64 Sioux Falls

Mildred 'Millie' Gerber, 92 Gering, Neb.

Dr. Eric C. Grimm, 69 Jefferson

Sion 'Bud' Johnson, 81 Rapid City

Eileen C. Mesteth, 52 Kyle

JoAnn R. Piebenga, 82 Rapid City

Robert Sliper, 84 Lead

Christene A. VanderBoom, 93 Colorado Springs, Colo.

Albert Yellow Bull, 55 Pine Ridge

