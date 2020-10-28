Gale W. Bastian, 70 Union Center
Kevin W. Fedler Rapid City
Ethel C. Gibbons, 97 Rapid City
Mona R. Hatle, 56 Rapid City
Marvin A. Matkins, 68 Hill City
Cynthia M. Smith, 54 Custer
Ernest White Eagle, 70 Porcupine
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.