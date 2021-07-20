Brenna M. Bauer, 31 Sturgis
Michael Jon Coates, 68 Fargo, N.D.
Anthony Y. Coggins, 41 Oconomowoc, Wis.
Pearletta Drolc, 92 Belle Fourche
Alvin 'Gil' Gilyard, 94 Rapid City
Dr. Robert Goodhope, 70 Tallahassee, Fla.
Penny Green, 78 Sturgis
Bill Groethe, 97 Rapid City
Jerry Hamaker Sr., 69 Edgemont
L. Marilyn Jones, 90 Rapid City
Scott C. Moses, 79 Rapid City
Charles Peterson III, 59 Rapid City
Margaret Schelske, 93 Rapid City
Catherine G. Wahle, 90 Custer
Donald West, 86 Belle Fourche
