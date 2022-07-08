 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • Updated
  • 0

Lee Etta Arends, 80 Rapid City

James "Neal" McNeal Carson, Jr., 81 Rapid City

Michael W. Clarkson, 64 Rapid City

Bobbie Crane, 79 Black Hawk

Johnny Darling, 59 Rapid City

Claudette Ann Funk, 62 Rapid City

Bud Jakeway, 82 Spearfish

Jerry Root, 88 Rapid City

Robin Michele Spring, 61 Union Center

Doug Veit, 47 Rapid City

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News