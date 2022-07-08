Lee Etta Arends, 80 Rapid City
James "Neal" McNeal Carson, Jr., 81 Rapid City
Michael W. Clarkson, 64 Rapid City
Bobbie Crane, 79 Black Hawk
Johnny Darling, 59 Rapid City
Claudette Ann Funk, 62 Rapid City
Bud Jakeway, 82 Spearfish
Jerry Root, 88 Rapid City
Robin Michele Spring, 61 Union Center
Doug Veit, 47 Rapid City
