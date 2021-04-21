 Skip to main content
Today's obituaries
John R. Crouch, 80 Clarinda, Iowa

Marvin L. Heim, 82 Spearfish

Lisa S. Henry, 49 Lander, Wyo.

David K. Irwin, 72 Spearfish

Lorraine M. Josephson, 85 Rapid City

Shannon Locati, 39 Spearfish

Chad J. Nelson, 31 Wasta

Audrey M. Olson, 92 Rapid City

Matthew Quick Bear, 53 Rapid City

Andrea Shoulders, 45 Manderson

Freda A. Smith, 89 Box Elder

Marilyn R. Stoltenberg, 89 Rapid City

Sharie K. Wolff, 86 Rapid City

