Mary L. Ayers, 77 Black Hawk
Linda L. Blase, 74 Hill City
Richard A. Duncan, 87 Custer
Alvina Harp, 88 Rapid City
Lance M. Matthews, 42 Rapid City
Cheryl McMillan, 70 Murdo
David E. Neal, 69 Salem, Ohio
Marilyn K. Olson, 93 Summerset
Joan V. Palmier, 82 Rapid City
Joe Rovere, 91 Rapid City
Keith E. Willard, 80 Belle Fourche
Sally York, 100 Houston, Texas
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.