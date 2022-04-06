 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Li Fjerestad, 77 Custer

Curtis L. Lund, 82 Black Hawk

Keith Alan George McKay, 96 Sturgis

Alice Sherwood, 97 Spearfish

Jane Theresa "Terry" Whiting, 85 Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News