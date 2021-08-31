Dominique R. Brave, 23 Rapid City
Robyn L. Brewer, 41 Rapid City
Theresa L. Bush, 79 Rapid City
Ira Colhoff, 88 Rapid City
Leila Geisler, 83 Pierre
Jennifer J. Hardy, 37 Corpus Christi, Texas
Elaine Martinez, 71 Allen
Rachel Mesteth, 63 Manderson
Willard Moccasin Face, 66 Pine Ridge
Kenneth Post, 93 Rapid City
Lawrence Radtke, 94 Rapid City
Orville Red Feather, 49 Pine Ridge
Gerald 'Jerry' Weber, 85 Sturgis
Pauline White Butterfly, 35 Pine Ridge
