 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Joseph C. Babcock, 73 Wagner

Janna Marie Clark Phoenix, Ariz.

Connie G. Garland, 93 Rapid City

Arlo Michael Jahner, 65 Sturgis

Ann Yvonne Kniffen, 82 Blaire, Neb.

Michael Robert McMahon Harrisburg

Elaine Mechaley, 97 Rapid City

Ronald "Ron" Millage, 78 Philip

Ronald Lee "Ron" Mills, 82 Newcastle, Wyo.

Pamela "Pam" S. Mitchell, 67 Rapid City

Billy "Bill" Ray Morrison, 75 Spearfish

Howard Lee Muse, 72 Pringle

Randy James Stainbrook, 61 Rapid City

Ralph Anthony Wayne White, 94 Rapid City

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News