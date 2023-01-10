Joseph C. Babcock, 73 Wagner
Janna Marie Clark Phoenix, Ariz.
Connie G. Garland, 93 Rapid City
Arlo Michael Jahner, 65 Sturgis
Ann Yvonne Kniffen, 82 Blaire, Neb.
Michael Robert McMahon Harrisburg
Elaine Mechaley, 97 Rapid City
Ronald "Ron" Millage, 78 Philip
Ronald Lee "Ron" Mills, 82 Newcastle, Wyo.
Pamela "Pam" S. Mitchell, 67 Rapid City
Billy "Bill" Ray Morrison, 75 Spearfish
Howard Lee Muse, 72 Pringle
Randy James Stainbrook, 61 Rapid City
Ralph Anthony Wayne White, 94 Rapid City
