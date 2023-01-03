Vicki May Eisenbraun, 62 Rapid City
Barbara T. Fisher, 73 Hermosa
Vickie D. Graf, 75 Rapid City
Fred Donovan Grinnell Jr., 83 Rapid City
Muriel "Jean" Harlan Deadwood
Theresa Kay Jacoby, 76 Council Bluffs
Jana Jones, 63 Philip
Art Morrison, 85 Lead
Ethel Peters, 96 Hot Springs
Anna P. Pomrenke, 58 Belle Fourche
Shirley A. Remington, 88 Sturgis
Colette Michele Theel, 62 Rapid City
Murray "Jim" James Tobin, 97 Rapid City
Edyth Rosalee Olson Warne, 100 Rapid City
Harley Dean Wilson, Jr., 71 Rapid City
Robert "Bob" Yanzick, 97 Spearfish
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.