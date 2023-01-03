 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Vicki May Eisenbraun, 62 Rapid City

Barbara T. Fisher, 73 Hermosa

Vickie D. Graf, 75 Rapid City

Fred Donovan Grinnell Jr., 83 Rapid City

Muriel "Jean" Harlan Deadwood

Theresa Kay Jacoby, 76 Council Bluffs

Jana Jones, 63 Philip

Art Morrison, 85 Lead

Ethel Peters, 96 Hot Springs

Anna P. Pomrenke, 58 Belle Fourche

Shirley A. Remington, 88 Sturgis

Colette Michele Theel, 62 Rapid City

Murray "Jim" James Tobin, 97 Rapid City

Edyth Rosalee Olson Warne, 100 Rapid City

Harley Dean Wilson, Jr., 71 Rapid City

Robert "Bob" Yanzick, 97 Spearfish

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News