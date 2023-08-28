LaVern C. Banning, 95 Rapid City
Barbara Jo Barnes-Amos, 64 Wall
Marilyn A. Davidson, 77 Rapid City
William Elmer Engwall, 92 Rapid City
Bruce W. Fodness, 70 Black Hawk
Samuel David Griffiths, 60 Box Elder
Terrence Alan Long, 70 Custer
Harry Ohrtman, 85 Rapid City
June Evelyn Reddick, 95 Rapid City
Mary Helen Riss, 93 Rapid City
Ricky “Shack” Shacklett, 63 Rapid City
Erma Marie Silver, 88 Rapid City
Wayne Sletten, 90 Rapid City
Darlene Welke, 82 Spearfish
