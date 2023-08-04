Donna Kaye Anderson, 79 Rapid City
Mary Lou Ehrke, 88 Rapid City
Richard L. Fuller, 72 Custer
Carl Hall, 79 Rapid City
Jerry Hanson, 75 Kadoka
Jenifer Munger Haywood, 50 Rapid City
Alexander Imberi, 91 Rapid City
Joyce E. Kauer, 75 Rapid City
Gene Lebrun, 84 Rapid City
Wayne B. Luxem, 53 Rapid City
Donald Mattson, 83 Rapid City
Helen Mekailek-Colbert, 91 Rapid City
Matura "Tura" Pelayic, 90 Rapid City
Rose Marie Peters, 87 Hot Springs
Victoria M. "Vicki" Pollock, 100 Rapid City
Lynnett J. Rotert, 58 Spearfish
Kent Sheffield, 54 Buffalo
Richard "Dick" Tobias, 90 Rapid City
Marty Eugene Wasson, 73 Rapid City
Rosemary Wolvington, 71 Rapid City
