 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Bell Jr., 72 Hermosa

Bernice 'Bea' Dillon, 98 Wisconsin Rapids

Patricia D. Ervin, 69 Hot Springs

Lora 'Tinny' Miller, 90 Hot Springs

Stephen D. Miller, 47 Sioux Falls

Dale O'Connell, 78 Kadoka

Margaret A. Putnam, 96 Rapid City

Meddie Quaintance, 83 Eagan, Minn.

Owen Shay, 88 Sioux Falls

Richard Van Loan, 70 Rapid City

Brian C. Winn, 54 Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News