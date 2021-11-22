 Skip to main content
Today's obituaries

Duane Berke, 79 Rapid City

Vernon Bump, 83 Sioux Falls

Violet A. Butler, 83 Rapid City

Richard T. Carlson, 72 Rapid City

James E. Courtney, 90 Belle Fourche

Carmen T. Gray, 65 Atlanta, Ga.

Douglas R. Hodder, 83 Rapid City

Gary McMains, 64 Belle Fourche

Wayne Otter Man, 72 Parmelee

Gary V. Salverson, 74 Hot Springs

Donald Tidwell, 78 Rapid City

