Jean Ann Crosby, 89 Rapid City
Harvey Glen Greenfield, 89 Rapid City
Elizabeth "Beth" Jean Hickok, 78 Custer
Fr. Michael Hight, 68 Wall
Jon O. Lehner, 79 Rapid City
Roseanne Mansfield, 87 Rapid City
William Meyer, 91 Owanka
Goldie Johanna Stensaas Prestjohn, 81 Black Hawk
Gregory L. Still, Sr., 67 Rapid City
Billie Lee Thomas, 67 Rapid City
Cynthia A. Thompson, 75 Rapid City
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.