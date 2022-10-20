 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Vincent Neale "Mick" Henderson, 89 Rapid City

Sean Means, 41 Desert Hot Springs, Calif.

Terrisa "Jo" Medcalf, 94 Rapid City

Colonel Chaplain David Peterson, 81 Sturgis

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News