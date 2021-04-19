 Skip to main content
Paula Adam-Burchill, 57 Sioux Falls

Gary Anderson, 74 Box Elder

Jerry L. Anderson, 73 Smithwick

Jerry Colvin, 88 Rapid City

Emma M. Donaldson, 99 Rapid City

Marina Eagle Elk, 55 Manderson

Liam O. Hanson, 17 Rapid City

Darlene Mudlin, 88 Rapid City

Judith Olsen, 81 Rapid City

Lawrence 'Skip' Rick, 91 Rapid City

Linda Scabby Face, 33 Hot Springs

Steven L. Schjodt, 63 Rapid City

Elizabeth 'Betty' Schleuning, 89 Rapid City

Delmar Teppo Sr., 80 Belle Fourche

Curtis Two Two, 36 Pine Ridge

