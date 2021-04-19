Paula Adam-Burchill, 57 Sioux Falls
Gary Anderson, 74 Box Elder
Jerry L. Anderson, 73 Smithwick
Jerry Colvin, 88 Rapid City
Emma M. Donaldson, 99 Rapid City
Marina Eagle Elk, 55 Manderson
Liam O. Hanson, 17 Rapid City
Darlene Mudlin, 88 Rapid City
Judith Olsen, 81 Rapid City
Lawrence 'Skip' Rick, 91 Rapid City
Linda Scabby Face, 33 Hot Springs
Steven L. Schjodt, 63 Rapid City
Elizabeth 'Betty' Schleuning, 89 Rapid City
Delmar Teppo Sr., 80 Belle Fourche
Curtis Two Two, 36 Pine Ridge
