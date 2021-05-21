 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Judith A. Bauer, 72 Denver

Shirley M. Carr, 93 Custer

William J. Clucas, 74 Rapid City

Larry J. Deibert, 66 Spearfish

Victoria Ellwein, 53 Spearfish

Gerald E. Grady, 85 Rapid City

Erma M. Greenlee, 93 Spearfish

Jimmy L. Henrichsen, 78 Rapid City

James H. Hoag, 60 Black Hawk

Jean M. Lofgren, 84 Prior Lake, Minn.

Steven D. Marsh, 66 Rapid City

Lois I. Marvin, 93 Rapid City

Glen R. McCoy, 70 Newcastle, Wyo.

Larry Soares Sr., 67 Newcastle, Wyo.

Roy Zeyen II, 65 Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News