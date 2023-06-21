Mark S. Boggs Edgemont
Betty Brash, 82 Rapid City
Larry Bronemann, 70 Belle Fourche
Walter Elijah Covey, 89 Rapid City
Lloyd G. Erickson, 89 Hot Springs
Judith Louise Gretschmann Pierre
Bernadine Hansen, 93 Fruitdale
Richard Alan Myers, 65 Summerset
Lawrence G. Newton, 85 Lafayette, Colo.
Judy L. Padgett, 63 Llano, Texas
Olga Glassman Parker, 93 Rapid City
John Rayner, 63 Box Elder
Thaddius Richards, 89 Rapid City
Margaret C. Vranesh, 99 Rapid City
