Stanton Anderson, 89 Belvidere
Alice L. Cole, 78 Rapid City
Joanne C. Cuny, 76 Pine Ridge
Dale Delker, 89 Rapid City
Richard S. Elk Boy Rapid City
Beverly Jean Foley, 81 Sioux Falls
James B. Hilton, 83 Rapid City
Lloyd Leiby, 59 Rapid City
Kaye Price, 85 St. Onge
Audrey M. Sayles, 75 Rapid City
Perry Strombeck, 82 Rapid City
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.