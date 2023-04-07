Maralee Deloris Dennis, 97 Rapid City
Robert "Bob" Dorsey, 86 Rapid City
H.W. "Bill" Fraas, 91 Hot Springs
Roberta B. Freeman, 86 Sturgis
Olive Irene Jacobs, 103 Rapid City
Ray Edward Kidd, 81 Belle Fourche
Robert "Bob Jr." Malone, 63 Rapid City
Edward Martens, 64 Summerset
David McCracken, 82 Rapid City
Dr. Robert H. Rasmussen, 88 Rapid City
Christopher "Kitt" Runnalls, 68 Rapid City
Cleota "Bette" Shaw-Liston, 69 Rapid City
Jerry J. Thirstrup, 79 Rapid City
Larry Vissia, 77 Sturgis
Norman "Ted" Whitehead, 77 Rapid City
