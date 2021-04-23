 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Verle Bauernfeind, 105 Spearfish

Shonna-Leigh C. Bunch, 49 Rapid City

Robert D. Dietzman, 72 Box Elder

Sherri L. Fischer, 69 Rapid City

Irene Gull, 94 Rapid City

Helen R. Lettau, 66 Alvin, Texas

Richard 'Al' Nelson, 73 Rapid City

Judith M. Olsen, 81 Rapid City

Audrey M. Olson, 92 Rapid City

Dean R. Penor, 89 Rapid City

Rebecca 'Beck' Reiman, 57 Sturgis

Lawrence J. Rick, 91 Rapid City

Patsy Lee Tisdale, 76 Rapid City

Sharie K. Wolff, 86 Rapid City

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News