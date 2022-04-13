 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Lawrence James "Larry" Dickey, 73 Rapid City

Carole Eckhart, 80 Lead

Carol Clarkson Eklund, 79 Phoenix

Ron Galbraith, 70 Rapid City

Don Galbraith, 70 Tucson, Ariz.

Russell Ben Hilton, 86 Rapid City

Ronald B. Jensen, 90 Rapid City

Donna Masartis, 74 Wall

Suzanna "Suzi" Steggall, 58 Black Hawk

Billy Lee Swesey, 64 Sturgis

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News