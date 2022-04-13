Lawrence James "Larry" Dickey, 73 Rapid City
Carole Eckhart, 80 Lead
Carol Clarkson Eklund, 79 Phoenix
Ron Galbraith, 70 Rapid City
Don Galbraith, 70 Tucson, Ariz.
Russell Ben Hilton, 86 Rapid City
Ronald B. Jensen, 90 Rapid City
Donna Masartis, 74 Wall
Suzanna "Suzi" Steggall, 58 Black Hawk
Billy Lee Swesey, 64 Sturgis
