Ardys M. (Aadland) Devine, 92 Rapid City
Brandace Lee Dietterle, 47 Piedmont
Pauline E. Galbraith, 91 Rapid City
Joan "Jo" Traut Harrison, 91 Rapid City
Arthur Heitz, Jr., 81 Rapid City
Ralph Holso, 75 Rapid City
James "Jim" Morris, 85 Rapid City
Diane E. Staeffler, 66 Rapid City
Harry Edwin Strong, 69 Sturgis
Keith Williams, 65 Rapid City
James M. Zapp, 95 Rapid City
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.