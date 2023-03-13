Mary Ellen Baumgarten, 78 Rapid City
George "Don" Derosier, 91 Deadwood
Ida M. Engelhardt, 95 Rapid City
Sheryl K. Feller, 78 Rapid City
John L. Four Bear, 74 Hot Springs
Harold Goetz, 84 Rapid City
Gareld W. "Gary" Gunderson, 78 Mesa, Ariz.
Verna Hibbs, 90 Spearfish
Lois K. Howe, 88 Rapid City
Larry J. Meier, 96 Rapid City
Marceline "Marcy" Rae Palmer, 89 Rapid City
Thomas "Tom" Petersen, 78 Cawker City, Kan.
Donna Jean Pola, 89 Rapid City
Robert Michael Weir, MD, MBA Sedona, Ariz.
