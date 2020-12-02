 Skip to main content
Beverly O. Anderson, 87 Hill City

Doris M. Andrews, 83 Rapid City

Mark Bordeaux Sr., 72 Parmelee

Dr. David Boyer, 79 Rapid City

Kenneth A. Fairbrother, 63 Missouri Valley, Iowa

Larry Feiler, 74 Rapid City

Rosella 'Sally' Haberstroh, 79 Rockerville

Belva M. Janis, 62 Miami, Okla.

Sandra Jo Karlin, 67 Chandler, Ariz.

Barbara A. Moden, 81 New Underwood

Irene R. Olsen, 88 Rapid City

Priscilla Richards, 49 Rapid City

Donald E. Schooley, 74 Fairview, Ore.

Gerald A. Spargur, 83 Spearfish

