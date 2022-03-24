Russell Dean Frankenfeld, 70 Rapid City
Gladys L. Halls, 99 Hot Springs
Tommy L. Hanssen, 64 Rapid City
Amanda C. "Beautiful Mess" Keller, 42 Rapid City
Wilma Jean Langpaul, 91 Rapid City
Doris M. Link, 78 Rapid City
Lloyd A. Moncur, 93 Belle Fourche
Leone A. Moncur, 86 Belle Fourche
Jeremy Paul Solt, 37 Rapid City
H. Wayne Williams, 82 Rapid City
