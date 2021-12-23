 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Liv Hospitality

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Wayne Amiotte, 75 Rapid City

Clint Amiotte, 54 Interior

Robert L. Bass, 73 North Carolina

William George Brumbaugh, 81 Rapid City

Keith L. Johnson, 74 Rapid City

Sharon Kay Kendall, 74 Rapid City

Ardis Ladely, 83 Long Valley

Garry L. McGee, 74 Rapid City

Lois Beatrice Morris Rapid City

Jackie L. Rathman, 47 Box Elder

Robert Schneider Spearfish

Setsuko Ueno Terry Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News