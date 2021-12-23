Wayne Amiotte, 75 Rapid City
Clint Amiotte, 54 Interior
Robert L. Bass, 73 North Carolina
William George Brumbaugh, 81 Rapid City
Keith L. Johnson, 74 Rapid City
Sharon Kay Kendall, 74 Rapid City
Ardis Ladely, 83 Long Valley
Garry L. McGee, 74 Rapid City
Lois Beatrice Morris Rapid City
Jackie L. Rathman, 47 Box Elder
Robert Schneider Spearfish
Setsuko Ueno Terry Rapid City
