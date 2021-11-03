 Skip to main content
Today's obituaries

Dhani Aronson, 24 Rapid City

Earl Capp, 89 Nisland

Alice L. Cole, 78 Rapid City

John E. Leetch, 78 Rapid City

Michael Pagano, 70 Box Elder

Kaye Price, 85 St. Onge

Dallas K. Roadifer, 86 Sundance, Wyo.

