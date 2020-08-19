You have permission to edit this article.
Hebrew Audiss, 29 Rapid City

Mary Ann Boe, 93 Spearfish

Donna Rae Brien, 85 Deadwood

James M. Brink, 85 Rapid City

Betty Brown, 58 Box Elder

Gregory A. Cummings, 89 Fountain Hills, Ariz.

Joan 'Joanie' Dunmire, 65 Rapid City

Terrance S. Fish, 56 Columbia, Md.

Earl Gray, 91 Sundance, Wyo.

Carl A. Jensen, 97 Hot Springs

Marilyn J. Johnson, 84 Hot Springs

Henry J. Maicki Jr., 88 Rapid City

Bonnie J. Petersen, 89 Sturgis

Rodney R. Porter, 61 Rapid City

Arthur 'Art' A. Schlimgen, 101 Rapid City

Marietta 'Rita' Smith-Griffis, 82 Casper, Wyo.

LaVonne Trankle, 101 Rapid City

Raul M. Vasquez, 90 Rapid City

Shlley J. Volin, 64 Rapid City

Luke A. Weter, 42 Rapid City

