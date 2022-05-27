Gary Keith Behrmann, 77 Sturgis
Lonnie Jean Buckley, 60 Rapid City
Antonio (Tony) DiPasquale, 46 Greeley, Colo.
Elsie "Marlene" Doyle, 81 Rapid City
Frankie Esquivel, 90 Newcastle, Wyo.
Larry DeWayne Henderson, 84 Rapid City
Walter H. "Bud" Jones, 93 Rapid City
Richard Clark Lehman, 87 Newcastle, Wyo.
Jon Otto Lehner, 79 Bismarck, N.D.
Jaqueline M. "Jackie" (Noel) Moore, 77 Rapid City
Karen Nepper, 79 Rapid City
Vincent E. Uranga, 31 Rapid City
