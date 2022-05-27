 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Gary Keith Behrmann, 77 Sturgis

Lonnie Jean Buckley, 60 Rapid City

Antonio (Tony) DiPasquale, 46 Greeley, Colo.

Elsie "Marlene" Doyle, 81 Rapid City

Frankie Esquivel, 90 Newcastle, Wyo.

Larry DeWayne Henderson, 84 Rapid City

Walter H. "Bud" Jones, 93 Rapid City

Richard Clark Lehman, 87 Newcastle, Wyo.

Jon Otto Lehner, 79 Bismarck, N.D.

Jaqueline M. "Jackie" (Noel) Moore, 77 Rapid City

Karen Nepper, 79 Rapid City

Vincent E. Uranga, 31 Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News