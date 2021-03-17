 Skip to main content
Evangline 'Vangie' Albrecht, 90 Lead

Kennith E. Baker, 75 Rapid City

Wayne L. Compton, 86 Custer

Kyle A. Davis, 28 Black Hawk

Mary E. Holleman, 84 Clearwater, Fla.

Peggy L. Minter, 83 Rapid City

Vernon Montgomery, 75 Sundance, Wyo.

Francis Red Wolf, 76 Rapid City

Vivian F. Sjodin, 74 Rapid City

Nancy K. Sutton, 67 Rapid City

