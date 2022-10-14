Lennis E. Brunko, 83 Summerset
Rick Dennis, 67 Belvidere
Neil Douglas Hallsted, 72 Hot Springs
Donna K. Harris, 67 Rapid City
Forrest James His Blue Horse, 61 Rapid City
Antoine G. LaDeaux, 66 Pine Ridge
Mary Lou Marsh, 81 Middleburg, Fla.
Edward D. Nyberg, 86 Rapid City
Jean Rowland, 92 Rapid City
Richard "Dick" Thomas, 92 Summerset
Gary Keith Wasson, 82 Rapid City
Kala Javon Watts, 42 Rapid City
