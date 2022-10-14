 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's obituaries

Lennis E. Brunko, 83 Summerset

Rick Dennis, 67 Belvidere

Neil Douglas Hallsted, 72 Hot Springs

Donna K. Harris, 67 Rapid City

Forrest James His Blue Horse, 61 Rapid City

Antoine G. LaDeaux, 66 Pine Ridge

Mary Lou Marsh, 81 Middleburg, Fla.

Edward D. Nyberg, 86 Rapid City

Jean Rowland, 92 Rapid City

Richard "Dick" Thomas, 92 Summerset

Gary Keith Wasson, 82 Rapid City

Kala Javon Watts, 42 Rapid City

