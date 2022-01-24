Berneta A. Bloom, 95 Scenic
Merlin M. Fauth, 86 Rapid City
Vicky Gillespie, 79 Rapid City
Shirley J. Harbert, 81 Black Hawk
Jeanette Rita Jackson, 95 Sturgis
Gary Knispel, 67 Murdo
Kathy Koerner, 65 Belle Fourche
Joyce M. Norris, 94 Rapid City
Fred Pudwill, 89 Rapid City
Gary L. Shepherd, 72 Spearfish
Brenda Louise Voice-Campbell, 63 Hot Springs
Robert Ann (Bobbie) Young, 83 Rapid City
