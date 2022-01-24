 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Berneta A. Bloom, 95 Scenic

Merlin M. Fauth, 86 Rapid City

Vicky Gillespie, 79 Rapid City

Shirley J. Harbert, 81 Black Hawk

Jeanette Rita Jackson, 95 Sturgis

Gary Knispel, 67 Murdo

Kathy Koerner, 65 Belle Fourche

Joyce M. Norris, 94 Rapid City

Fred Pudwill, 89 Rapid City

Gary L. Shepherd, 72 Spearfish

Brenda Louise Voice-Campbell, 63 Hot Springs

Robert Ann (Bobbie) Young, 83 Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News