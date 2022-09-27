Alta Beverly Bachofer, 89 Box Elder
Molly Anne Benkert, 79 Rapid City
Braden Dean Gilchrist, 21 Clinton, Neb.
Thelma Elaine Hardt, 85 Philip
Josh E. Hauk, 42 Philip
Danielle Marie Houchin, 31 Rapid City
Marilyn Mitzel, 87 Rapid City
Irene Ardella Moore, 81 Rapid City
Lorri Marie Skinner, 63 Custer
Daun Whetsel, 90 Mitchell
