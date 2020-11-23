Lloyd D. Aman, 57 Custer
Cody Amman, 31 Gillette, Wyo.
Frank O. Anderson, 96 Wall
Jack Barker, 98 Rapid City
Jack Bower, 63 Gering, Neb.
Steven Bradley, 44 Rapid City
Dennis Brady, 79 Pierre
Phyllis A. Britton, 94 Rapid City
Marietta J. Brodsky, 97 Rapid City
Jonathan Fishback, 51 Rapid City
Doris Hume, 90 Spearfish
Kermit E. Krausch, 87 Rapid City
Paul Little, 82 Pine Ridge
Ann McConkey, 88 Rapid City
Richard G. Mead, 67 Rapid City
Phyllis Pietz, 76 Mitchell
Vestana Red Ear Horse, 82 Oglala
Margie H. Ridenour, 94 Rapid City
Gordon C. Sage, 99 Vancouver, Wash.
Linda Thornton, 67 Wanblee
