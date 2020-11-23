 Skip to main content
Lloyd D. Aman, 57 Custer

Cody Amman, 31 Gillette, Wyo.

Frank O. Anderson, 96 Wall

Jack Barker, 98 Rapid City

Jack Bower, 63 Gering, Neb.

Steven Bradley, 44 Rapid City

Dennis Brady, 79 Pierre

Phyllis A. Britton, 94 Rapid City

Marietta J. Brodsky, 97 Rapid City

Jonathan Fishback, 51 Rapid City

Doris Hume, 90 Spearfish

Kermit E. Krausch, 87 Rapid City

Paul Little, 82 Pine Ridge

Ann McConkey, 88 Rapid City

Richard G. Mead, 67 Rapid City

Phyllis Pietz, 76 Mitchell

Vestana Red Ear Horse, 82 Oglala

Margie H. Ridenour, 94 Rapid City

Gordon C. Sage, 99 Vancouver, Wash.

Linda Thornton, 67 Wanblee

