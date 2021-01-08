Leonard L. Erickson, 90 Gettysburg
Deane A. Goss, 71 Rapid City
Scott D. Handy, 63 Keystone
Anthony 'Tony' Harty, 71 Kadoka
Dr. Clarence Herbrandson, 84 Bozeman, Mont.
David L. Jackson, 79 Rapid City
Angeline M. Jangula, 92 Rapid City
Delores J. Lewis, 93 Sturgis
Dale A. Mikolash, 85 Rapid City
Earl Moultrie Jr., 79 Rapid City
Jerrod Murphy, 28 Rapid City
Elfrieda Noteboom, 98 Philip
Mary Parsons, 91 Rapid City
Jacob 'Jake' Steely Jr., 84 Sturgis
Leslie 'Les' Struble Sr., 96 Kadoka
Tamera Two Bulls, 46 Pine Ridge
Dawna Yellow-Bank, 66 Rapid City
