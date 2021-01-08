 Skip to main content
Leonard L. Erickson, 90 Gettysburg

Deane A. Goss, 71 Rapid City

Scott D. Handy, 63 Keystone

Anthony 'Tony' Harty, 71 Kadoka

Dr. Clarence Herbrandson, 84 Bozeman, Mont.

David L. Jackson, 79 Rapid City

Angeline M. Jangula, 92 Rapid City

Delores J. Lewis, 93 Sturgis

Dale A. Mikolash, 85 Rapid City

Earl Moultrie Jr., 79 Rapid City

Jerrod Murphy, 28 Rapid City

Elfrieda Noteboom, 98 Philip

Mary Parsons, 91 Rapid City

Jacob 'Jake' Steely Jr., 84 Sturgis

Leslie 'Les' Struble Sr., 96 Kadoka

Tamera Two Bulls, 46 Pine Ridge

Dawna Yellow-Bank, 66 Rapid City

