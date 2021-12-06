 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Barbara Ann Barber, 77 Blackhawk

Marvin J. Bitz, 84 Rapid City

Stephen (Steve) E. Chiles, 72 Rapid City

Marilyn Mae (Holmberg) Connell, 89 Rapid City

David Flom, 85 Midland

Gardner Bradlee Gray, 79 Whitewood

Richard (Dick) J. Hadlock, 90 Sturgis

Dale Karch, 84 Midland

Waneta M. Kyte, 71 Spearfish

James (Jim) Duane LeMar, 81 Rapid City

George Edward Martin, 84 Rapid City

Sande McPherson, 75 Leeds, N.D.

Edythe Amelia Morgan, 84 Oelrichs

Jayden M. Russell, 19 Rapid City

James P. Sorenson, 68 Rapid City

Mary Elizabeth (Short Bull) Strong, 64 Pine Ridge

Brenda Westers, 55 Buffalo

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News