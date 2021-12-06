Barbara Ann Barber, 77 Blackhawk
Marvin J. Bitz, 84 Rapid City
Stephen (Steve) E. Chiles, 72 Rapid City
Marilyn Mae (Holmberg) Connell, 89 Rapid City
David Flom, 85 Midland
Gardner Bradlee Gray, 79 Whitewood
Richard (Dick) J. Hadlock, 90 Sturgis
Dale Karch, 84 Midland
Waneta M. Kyte, 71 Spearfish
James (Jim) Duane LeMar, 81 Rapid City
George Edward Martin, 84 Rapid City
Sande McPherson, 75 Leeds, N.D.
Edythe Amelia Morgan, 84 Oelrichs
Jayden M. Russell, 19 Rapid City
James P. Sorenson, 68 Rapid City
Mary Elizabeth (Short Bull) Strong, 64 Pine Ridge
Brenda Westers, 55 Buffalo
