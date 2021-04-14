Ty Brown Otter, 27 Rapid City
Joyce Burke-Simmons, 81 Belle Fourche
Kelly Cedar Face, 31 Pine Ridge
Raymond D. Herron, 75 Rapid City
Sharon L. Keffeler, 80 Red Owl
Lois L. Lindholm, 92 Rapid City
Joseph Little Dog, 82 Manderson
Bruce C. Peterson, 75 Rapid City
Carlin Red Blanket Jr., 35 Wanblee
Milo Sits Poor, 57 Rapid City
Ken M. Skillingstad, 79 Wasta
Frederick I. Turpen, 55 Salt Lake City, UT
