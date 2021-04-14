 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ty Brown Otter, 27 Rapid City

Joyce Burke-Simmons, 81 Belle Fourche

Kelly Cedar Face, 31 Pine Ridge

Raymond D. Herron, 75 Rapid City

Sharon L. Keffeler, 80 Red Owl

Lois L. Lindholm, 92 Rapid City

Joseph Little Dog, 82 Manderson

Bruce C. Peterson, 75 Rapid City

Carlin Red Blanket Jr., 35 Wanblee

Milo Sits Poor, 57 Rapid City

Ken M. Skillingstad, 79 Wasta

Frederick I. Turpen, 55 Salt Lake City, UT

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News