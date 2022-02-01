Fern Boomer, 84 Martin
Florence Grace Ellerton, 100 Custer
Carter Lee Feuillerat, 5 Rapid City
Ian Jolly Flockhart, 81 Rapid City
Joyce L. Flynn, 70 Rapid City
Lorie Lyn Gardner, 58 Rapid City
Linda Carol Hook, 74 Rapid City
Phyllis Irene Mudge, 86 Rapid City
Susan Denise "D.D." Palmer, 59 Rapid City
Annalese Red Shirt, 41 Rapid City
