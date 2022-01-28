 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's obituaries

Jackie (Jack) Lee Collins, 78 Spearfish

Fredrick Dean Heathershaw, 68 Rapid City

John Ross Lintz, 72 Rapid City

Phyllis Mudge, 86 Rapid City

Patsy Jane Nicholson, 86 Rapid City

Doris C. Norby, 86 Roswell, N.M.

John Seaberg, 88 Arizona

Arnold "Arnie" Turnquist Carlsbad, Calif.

