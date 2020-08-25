 Skip to main content
William 'Perry' Blessing, 94 Elko, Nev.

David Brown, 50 Rapid City

Soctt S. Cameron, 51 Custer

Darrell Davies, 87 Rapid City

William 'Bill' Donovan, 80 Rapid City

Teddy H. Ferguson, 52 Kyle

Joan M. Goodin, 85 Hot Springs

David Grow, 83 Rapid City

Beverly R. Hogarth, 89 Spearfish

Keith Kills Straight 34 Kyle

Deborah Little Hawk, 55 Chadron, Neb.

Earnest L. Lively, 84 Hot Springs

Beverly A. Peterson, 82 Rapid City

Jean Schubauer, 63 Black Hawk

Marvin J. Stevens, 83 Hot Springs

Rick L. Voss, 70 Rapid City

Ralph L. Williams, 87 Rapid City

Shorty Woitte, 94 Midland

