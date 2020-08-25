William 'Perry' Blessing, 94 Elko, Nev.
David Brown, 50 Rapid City
Soctt S. Cameron, 51 Custer
Darrell Davies, 87 Rapid City
William 'Bill' Donovan, 80 Rapid City
Teddy H. Ferguson, 52 Kyle
Joan M. Goodin, 85 Hot Springs
David Grow, 83 Rapid City
Beverly R. Hogarth, 89 Spearfish
Keith Kills Straight 34 Kyle
Deborah Little Hawk, 55 Chadron, Neb.
Earnest L. Lively, 84 Hot Springs
Beverly A. Peterson, 82 Rapid City
Jean Schubauer, 63 Black Hawk
Marvin J. Stevens, 83 Hot Springs
Rick L. Voss, 70 Rapid City
Ralph L. Williams, 87 Rapid City
Shorty Woitte, 94 Midland
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.