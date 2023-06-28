Wilma Joyce Curtin, 85 Rapid City
James "Jim" Hagel, 79 Rapid City
Larry James Harrison, 60 Gillette, Wyo.
Stanley George Hawkins, 70 Rapid City
Robert Thomas Kusserow, 93 Mesa, Ariz.
David Morell, 82 Union Center
Raymond Osloond Sr., 93 Spearfish
Charles William Rambow, 87 Rapid City
Melissa J. Ward, 70 Newcastle, Wyo.
Harold "Bud" Weller, 91 Kadoka
